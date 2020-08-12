Stein Mart, Inc. – Retailer with 281 Stores and $791mn of Liabilities Files Chapter 11, Joining Other “Off-Price” Retailers Stage Stores and Tuesday Morning Corporation; Will Likely Close All Bricks and Mortar Stores, Look to Sell IP/Ecommerce Assets

[Just filed. Developing story] August 12, 2020 – Stein Mart, Inc. and two affiliated Debtors (NASDAQ: SMRT; “Stein Mart” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Florida, lead case number 20-02387. The Debtors, an omni off-price retailer with 281 stores across 30 states, are represented by Gardner F. Davis of Foley & Lardner LLP. Further board-authorized engagements include (i) Clear Thinking Group LLC as restructuring advisors, (ii) PJ SOLOMON as investment banker and (iii) Stretto as claims agent.

The Debtors’ lead petition notes between 5,000 and 10,000 creditors, estimated assets of $757,539,000 and estimated liabilities of $791,248,000. Documents filed with the Court list the Debtors’ three largest unsecured creditors as (i) CIT Commercial Services ($16.4mn trade debt), (ii) Rosenthal & Rosenthal ($10.7mn trade debt) and (iii) Harvest Small Business Finance LLC ($10.0mn).

Its been a rough couple of months for off-price retailers. On May 10th, Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, lead case number 20-32564, also with PJ SOLOMON as investment banker; and on May 27th Tuesday Morning Corporation (Nasdaq: TUES) did likewise in in the Northern District of Texas, lead case number 20-31476.

In a press release announcing the filing, the Debtors advised that: “The Company expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores and, in connection therewith, the Company has launched a store closing and liquidation process. The Company, however, will continue to operate its business in the ordinary course in the near term; and The Company is evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its eCommerce business and related intellectual property."

The Debtors have also entered into an agreement with Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC, Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC, Great American Group, LLC, Tiger Capital Group, LLC and SB360 Capital Partners, LLC for purposes of conducting liquidation sales at substantially all of the Company’s stores. [Did anyone not make the list?]

About the Debtors

According to the Debtors: "Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 281 stores across 30 states.

