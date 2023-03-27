SVB Financial Group – First Citizens BancShares to Acquire Silicon Valley Bank, Including $72.0bn in Loans at Discount of $16.5bn; $90.0bn of SVB Securities to Stay w/FDIC, w/FDIC Getting “Up To” $500.0mn of “Equity Appreciation Rights” in First Citizens

March 27, 2023 – First Citizens BancShares has announced that it will acquire Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") further to which it will purchase about $72.0bn in loans at a discount of $16.5bn and the transfer of deposits worth $56.0bn.

The FDIC, which took control of SVB earlier this month, said in a separate statement that approximately $90.0bn in SVB securities and other assets "will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC were not included in the sale" and noted that as part of the transaction the FDIC "received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million."

First Citizens BancShares Press Release

"First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"), a subsidiary of Raleigh-headquartered First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("First Citizens") (Nasdaq: FCNCA), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to purchase out of FDIC receivership substantially all loans and certain other assets, and assume all customer deposits and certain other liabilities of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. The transaction is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage. First Citizens was selected to complete this transaction through a competitive bidding process.

As part of the agreement, First Citizens Bank will assume Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion, based on latest information provided by the FDIC. First Citizens Bank will additionally receive an available line of credit from the FDIC for contingent liquidity purposes. In addition, First Citizens Bank has entered into a loss share agreement with the FDIC to provide further downside protection against potential credit losses. First Citizens Bank will not acquire any of the assets, common stock, preferred stock, debt or assume any other obligations of SVB Financial Group, the former holding company of Silicon Valley Bank ('SVB')."

FDIC Statement

"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 17 former branches of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, will open as First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company on Monday, March 27, 2023. Customers of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, should continue to use their current branch until they receive notice from First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company that systems conversions have been completed to allow full–service banking at all of its other branch locations.

Depositors of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, will automatically become depositors of First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company. All deposits assumed by First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit.

As of March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits. Today's transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion. Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC. In addition, the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million.

The FDIC and First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company entered into a loss–share transaction on the commercial loans it purchased of the former Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association. The FDIC as receiver and First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans covered by the loss–share agreement. The loss–share transaction is projected to maximize recoveries on the assets by keeping them in the private sector. The transaction is also expected to minimize disruptions for loan customers. In addition, First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will assume all loan–related Qualified Financial Contracts.

The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to be approximately $20 billion. The exact cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.

The FDIC created Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, following the closure of Silicon Valley Bank by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. All of the deposits—both insured and uninsured—and substantially all assets and all Qualified Financial Contracts of Silicon Valley Bank were transferred to the bridge bank. The purpose of establishing Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, was to allow time for the FDIC to stabilize the institution and market the franchise."

