April 8, 2020 – Privately held TZEW Holdco LLC and six affiliated Debtors (dba Apex Parks Group, "Apex" or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10910. The Debtors, a California-based operator of amusement parks, are represented by Laura Davis Jones of…