U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman to Retire on June 6, 2022

December 13, 2021 – The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has announced that Judge Shelley C. Chapman has declared her intention to retire on June 6, 2022.

In a press release announcing the retirement, the Court said "Judge Chapman joined the Southern District bench in 2010. During her tenure, she has presided over hundreds of chapter 11 cases and related adversary proceedings, including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., Lehman Brothers Inc., Nine West Holdings, Inc., Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, LightSquared Inc., GSC Group, Inc., Patriot Coal Corporation, 4Kids Entertainment, Inc., Ambac Financial Group, Inc., Innkeepers USA Trust, Boston Generating, LLC, Stearns Holdings, LLC, Cumulus Media Inc., Furla (USA), Inc., Toisa Limited, NII Holdings, Inc., Century 21 Department Stores LLC, Philippine Airlines, LodgeNet Interactive Corporation, Sbarro, Inc., BCBG MaxAzria Global Holdings, LLC, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, and Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Judge Chapman has also presided over dozens of chapter 15 proceedings, including Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage LP, Perforadora Oro Negro, Octaviar Administration Pty Ltd., and Rege Energia S.A. She has served as the court-appointed mediator in numerous chapter 11 cases, including Purdue Pharma, Windstream, Frontier Communications, OneWeb Global Limited, and Avianca Holdings S.A.

Judge Chapman is a Conferee of the National Bankruptcy Conference, a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, and a member of the International Insolvency Institute. In addition, she serves as a member of the Executive Committee and as a Vice President of III. She is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, served on an advisory committee of the ABI Commission to Study Chapter 11 Reform, and served as judicial co-chair of the ABI New York City Bankruptcy Conference. In April 2015, she was appointed by the Chief Justice of the United States to serve as the Chair of the Federal Judicial Center’s Bankruptcy Judge Education Advisory Committee and acts as a mentor judge for the Federal Judicial Center’s Orientation Program for Newly Appointed Bankruptcy Judges. In July 2016, she became a member of the FDIC’s Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee. She also serves on the Second Circuit Civic Education Committee and served on the Editorial Board of Collier on Bankruptcy as a Contributing Author. She is a frequent lecturer on a variety of U.S. bankruptcy and international insolvency topics and has welcomed hundreds of schoolchildren to her courtroom for mock trials.

Until her retirement date, Judge Chapman will continue to preside over the cases on her docket. Judge Chapman’s judicial vacancy will be filled by the Second Circuit."

The Chapman announcement marks the third time in as many months that prominent U.S. bankruptcy judges have made plans to retire, with fellow New York Southern judge Robert Drain, who delivered the ruling confirming Purdue Pharma's Plan of Reorganization, and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Judge Christopher Sontchi both announcing that they will retire at the end of June 2022.

