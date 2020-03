March 5, 2020 – The Debtors' Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (the “Committee”) objected to the Debtors’ proposed debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing motion arguing, inter alia, that milestones in respect of the Debtors' intended sale to Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL; "Zealand') are too aggressive, interest (18%) is too high, fees are excessive and that avoidance…