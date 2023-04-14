Vice Media Hires an Executive from AlixPartners

Register, or Login to view the article
Wall Street Journal reports, Vice Media has hired an executive from turnaround specialist AlixPartners as its interim finance chief as the struggling media company looks for a buyer, according to people familiar with the matter.
AlixPartners Director Mark Del Priore is taking over as interim CFO to fill a vacant role left by Bruce Dixon, who is now the media company’s co-chief executive, according to an internal memo seen by the Wall Street Journal.
