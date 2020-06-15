Vinson & Elkins Boosts Restructuring & Reorganization Practice with Addition of Partner George Howard in New York

June 15, 2020 — Vinson & Elkins (“V&E”) announced the addition of George Howard as a partner in the firm’s Restructuring & Reorganization practice. Mr Howard, who joins V&E from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, will be based in the firm’s New York office.

V&E managing partner Scott Wulfe commented, “George is a great addition to the team not only because of his significant debtor experience, which perfectly complements our existing strengths, but also because he is a natural team player and a great cultural fit for V&E.”

David Meyer, co-leader of the firm’s Restructuring & Reorganization practice, added: “V&E has worked extremely hard over the past several years to expand our premier restructuring group, and investing in top-tier talent is key to continuing to build on our significant momentum representing companies and private equity sponsors…George allows us to continue providing our clients with excellent service while expanding our capabilities here in New York.”

Mr. Howard commented on his move: “V&E’s restructuring group has risen quickly to a prominent position in the space. This move provides me a great opportunity to grow my practice while joining an exceptional platform with strong private equity relationships. The opportunity to be part of such a strong and emergent platform is complemented by an impressively collaborative culture, great people and a commitment to smart and focused growth in strategic areas.”

Mr. Howard advises on structuring and consummating chapter 11 restructurings, secured financings and distressed sales and acquisitions, as well as ring-fencing transactions, spin-offs and other major corporate transactions. He also has experience counseling clients on corporate formalities, fiduciary duties, fraudulent conveyance, illegal dividend, mass tort, environmental, pension and other legacy liability issues.”

Mr. Howard graduated from Princeton University in 2002 and received his J.D., magna cum laude, from The University of Arizona in 2008. He was selected as an emerging leader by the American Bankruptcy Institute’s 40 Under 40 initiative in 2019 and was named as an Outstanding Young Restructuring Lawyer by Turnarounds & Workouts in 2019.

Read more Bankruptcy News